Maine crisis centers getting a boost in funding

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Several organizations throughout Maine are getting a boost in funding to support rape crisis centers and assist victims of domestic violence.

About $2.3 million dollars comes from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Violence Against Women. New Hope for Women in Rockland and Partners for Peace in Bangor will receive more than a half million dollars each.

The funds will help with staffing and outreach in an effort to prevent domestic violence and to protect survivors.

“Domestic violence is still an issue," said Amanda Cost, Facilitative Director at Partners for Peace in Bangor. "People are still dealing with it every single day. COVID has not made things any better. In fact, in some instances, it’s made it worse. And whenever we can have resources expanded to help provide support and services to people, we can just do better as a community.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, you can reach out to Partners for Peace at 1-800-863-9909.

You can also visit their website, partnersforpeaceme.org.

