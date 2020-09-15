Maine court to expedite ruling on ranked voting referendum

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The acting chief justice of the Maine Supreme Judicial Court says a decision will be expedited on a referendum petition aimed at stopping the use of ranked choice voting in this November’s presidential election.

The announcement gave a glimmer of hope to opponents of ranked voting who hope that 11th-hour legal machinations could yet prevent the voting system from being used in the presidential vote, even though ballots are being printed in a ranked format.

The court heard arguments Tuesday on whether the Maine GOP collected enough signatures to force a “People’s Veto” referendum a state law extending the voting system used in congressional races to presidential elections.

