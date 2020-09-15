Advertisement

Maine CDC reporting 18 new cases; one new death

By Emily Tadlock
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A person from Somerset County is the latest person to die with coronavirus, according to the Maine CDC. Total deaths in the state now stand at 137.

18 new cases of coronavirus are being reported Tuesday. Three have yet to be classified.

501 cases are active, a decrease of 29 since yesterday. 43 more people have recovered from the virus.

York County has now surpassed 1,000 cases. Eight new cases are reported there, the largest increase Tuesday. 158 are active, a decrease of 24 since yesterday.

There are five new cases in Oxford County. 17 are active.

Head of the Maine CDC Dr. Nirav Shah will provide a statewide coronavirus update at 2 p.m.

You can watch that on TV5 or on our website.

