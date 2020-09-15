Maine CDC considers adding Massachusetts to quarantine exempt list

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - If trends continue, another New England state may be added to the list of those whose residents don’t have to quarantine before visiting Maine.

The head of the Maine CDC, Dr. Nirav Shah, says they evaluate the most recent information frequently.

Currently, only visitors from New Hampshire, Vermont, Connecticut, New York and New Jersey are exempt from the 14 day quarantine.

During Tuesday’s briefing, Shah said there are promising signs in the work being done to combat the virus in Massachusetts.

“They’ve made some strides just in the past week or two,” said Shah. “Before we can change any policy though, we need not just to see some strides, we need to see stability in those data. We don’t base policy on one day’s data or even a couple of days. We need to see that they’ve achieved a new steady state.”

He said that stability needs to be sustained over a long period.

That would be at the minimum one incubation period, which is two weeks.

Shah said Rhode Island still has much more work to do before it can be added exempt list.

