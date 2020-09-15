Advertisement

Maine CDC considers adding Massachusetts to quarantine exempt list

Promising signs in the work being done to combat the virus in Massachusetts.
Promising signs is work being done in Massachusetts
Promising signs is work being done in Massachusetts(KALB)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - If trends continue, another New England state may be added to the list of those whose residents don’t have to quarantine before visiting Maine.

The head of the Maine CDC, Dr. Nirav Shah, says they evaluate the most recent information frequently.

Currently, only visitors from New Hampshire, Vermont, Connecticut, New York and New Jersey are exempt from the 14 day quarantine.

During Tuesday’s briefing, Shah said there are promising signs in the work being done to combat the virus in Massachusetts.

“They’ve made some strides just in the past week or two,” said Shah. “Before we can change any policy though, we need not just to see some strides, we need to see stability in those data. We don’t base policy on one day’s data or even a couple of days. We need to see that they’ve achieved a new steady state.”

He said that stability needs to be sustained over a long period.

That would be at the minimum one incubation period, which is two weeks.

Shah said Rhode Island still has much more work to do before it can be added exempt list.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Pandemic highlights importance of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
We spoke with experts at Acadia Hospital in Bangor who say it’s important to know the warning signs.

Coronavirus

Castine woman’s book ‘Corona Island’ helps children understand virus

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Author Johanna Sweet originally wrote the story for her four grandchildren.

Coronavirus

Experts worry as US virus restrictions are eased or violated

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
State and local officials around the U.S. are rolling back social-distancing rules again after an abortive effort over the summer, allowing bars, restaurants and gyms to open.

National Politics

Pelosi: House to stay in session until COVID-19 rescue pact

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will remain in session until lawmakers deliver another round of COVID-19 relief.

Latest News

National

World Series at Arlington, first time at one site since 1944

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The World Series will be played entirely at the Texas Rangers' new ballpark in Arlington, Texas, as part of a bubble agreement between Major League Baseball and the players' association, the first time the sport’s championship will be played entirely at one site since 1944.

Coronavirus

‘I am concerned about where we are’: Dr. Shah says Maine needs to get COVID-19 under control

Updated: 1 hours ago
Shah urged people to take precautions now to prevent the spread of the virus, including the wearing of masks.

Coronavirus

Deaths linked to Millinocket area wedding COVID-19 outbreak increase to 7

Updated: 2 hours ago
The two new deaths are at the Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center in Madison

Coronavirus

Maine CDC reporting 18 new cases; one new death

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
A person from Somerset County is the latest person to die with coronavirus, according to the Maine CDC.

Coronavirus

Poll: Americans worry politics will rush vaccine

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
A new poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation shows 62% of Americans believe political pressure from the White House will cause the Food and Drug Administration to approve a vaccine before it's found to be safe and effective.

National

Americans worry politics will rush vaccine

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
The race to come up with a safe and effective coronavirus vaccine is underway, but the true hurdle could be getting people to get vaccinated, according to a new poll.