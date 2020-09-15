Maine businesses and Chamber of Commerce collect nearly 2,000 books for local kids

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Several Maine businesses and the State Chamber of Commerce collected nearly 2,000 books for Maine children this summer.

Educators indicated that access to books for kids was a higher priority this year due to COVID-19.

They are working to close the achievement gap between economically disadvantaged kids and their peers from higher income families.

Central Maine Power, Hannaford, and Hussey Seating worked with the chamber to distribute the books to Summer Meal Sites across Maine.

Organizers of the book drive say they hope reading will build learning skills that can help students succeed later on in life.

