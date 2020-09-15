Maine Athletic Health Center making numbers work for local athletes’ health

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The sports world has been changed by the numbers. Analytics are everywhere. Including injury prevention, training, and recovery. We caught up with the Maine Athletic Health Center as they lead the way into the numbers for local athletes.

“Numbers are everything,” says Master of Sport Rehabilitation Dr. Patrick Healy, “Evidence-based reproducible things allow you to better serve your patients.”

“Try to keep it simple but also let them know that there’s stuff out there that they might not be used to,” says Director of Sports Science Ben Pushard, “They are not used to seeing. They may have never dealt with it before.”

Over 10 years of working as athletic trainers at Brewer, they realize injury prevention could be better.

“There’s no direct answers. It’s not like we do this test and then we know exactly what was wrong but we have pointers,” says Healy, “Those pointers lead us to where your body is not doing what it supposed to. Roxanne is one of the highest level motion analysis technologies out there. We use kinematics sensors which basically you put sensors on the body and it tracks motion.”

“Specific joints, shoulders, hips, back, knees," says Pushard, "We’ll be able to use where we can do a pre and post. Compare them to two weeks down the line, or a year from now, or say I get an injury and I’m able to take that data and compare it to oh this is where I was before I was hurt.”

"Things like this can be used preventatively,: says Healy, “So, you can evaluate somebody who wants to see how asymmetrical, or where they might have a dysfunction. So they can develop more symmetrically, they can develop better strength overall.”

Their system has a way to do the required baseline test for athletes.

“Using our balance plate does that for us. It gives us our vestibular component,” says Pushard, “We can assess their balance and we can do a baseline test and then we can re-screen them, retest them after either a head injury or even annually every year.”

Whether it’s safety or performance, the numbers are for accountability. As former UMaine goalie Jeremy Swayman told them ‘it’s like a cheat code.’

“We are using numbers to say, OK this has improved this much,” says Healy, “Or, you’re really not making progress what can we do differently.”

