Lincolnville selectman killed in tractor accident while harvesting firewood

David Barrows
David Barrows(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LINCOLNVILLE, Maine (WABI) -

A Lincolnville selectman died in a tragic accident on Sunday while he was harvesting firewood.

According to the Village Soup, 64 year old David Barrows was driving his tractor when it rolled over onto him, causing fatal injuries.

Police say he was working alone on a High Street property when a family member found him.

Barrows spent 42 years as a valued employee of Rankin’s Hardware & Building Supplies in Camden, the company expressed their sorrow in a facebook post today.

Barrows served the town of Lincolnville for nearly a decade in total, most recently re-elected this past year.

It is with a heavy heart that we report the tragic passing of our long time employee, David N. Barrows. Our most heartfelt condolences go out to his family.

Posted by RANKIN'S HARDWARE & BUILDING SUPPLIES on Monday, September 14, 2020

