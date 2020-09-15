‘I am concerned about where we are’: Dr. Shah says Maine needs to get COVID-19 under control

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW)

Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Nirav Shah expressed concern Tuesday about the state of the COVID-19 outbreak in the state.

Shah highlighted the ongoing surge of cases in York County as well as new outbreaks being reported across the state.

“The bottom line is that I am concerned about where we are. Maine CDC is concerned about where we are, and thus, and really, everyone else ought to be concerned right now about where we stand with COVID-19 in Maine,” Shah said.

Shah said half of the new cases reported on Tuesday were in York County.

The Maine CDC has also launched an investigation into an outbreak at the ND Paper mill in Rumford, where the company said five employees have tested positive for the virus.

Shah said cases of the virus and outbreaks are being reported in areas of the state that had no cases or low numbers. He said four deaths since Thursday are also of concern.

With flu season approaching, Shah said it is critical that coronavirus be under control in Maine or the fall and winter will be very difficult.

Shah said recent outbreaks show the virus can easily spread at gatherings.

Shah urged people to take precautions now to prevent the spread of the virus, including the wearing of masks.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.