Hazy Sunshine Continues This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’ll continue to see hazy sunshine for the remainder of our Tuesday as smoke from the wildfires in Oregon and California has managed to stream all the way into New England, dimming our sunshine a bit. A few high clouds will move into northern and western areas this afternoon ahead of an approaching warm front. Temperatures will climb to the upper 50s to mid-60s for highs this afternoon. We’ll see some more cloudiness tonight as the warm moves into the region. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy tonight. It will still be on the cool side tonight but not as cool as we had this morning thanks to the increase in cloud cover. Temperatures will drop back to the 40s for nighttime lows.

High pressure will slide to our south and east on Wednesday. This will usher some milder air into the region for midweek. We’ll see a few more clouds around on Wednesday as a warm front lifts to our north and a cold front approaches from the west. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies Wednesday with highs in the mid-60s to low 70s. It will be breezy Wednesday too with strong high pressure to our east and the cold front approaching from the west producing a south/southwest that willl gust to 25-30 MPH at times. On Thursday, the cold front will move into the state during the afternoon giving us a chance for a few afternoon showers. Temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70° across the north and low to mid-70s elsewhere for highs on Thursday. High pressure will build in for the end of the week with sunshine and cooler weather expected both Friday and Saturday.

Rest of Today: Hazy sunshine. Highs between 59°-66°. North/northwest wind 5-10 MPH becoming west late.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows between 42°-48°. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy and a bit milder. Highs between 67°-74°, coolest along the coast. South/southwest wind 10-20 with gusts to 25-30 MPH.

Thursday: Partly sunny. A few afternoon showers possible. Highs in the 60s north and upper 60s to mid-70s elsewhere.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid-50s to mid-60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.