Glenburn girl sets up Little Free Library, raises money for Literacy Volunteers of Bangor

Eliana loves reading. She said her favorite books to read are the "scary" ones.
By Courtney Cortright
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GLENBURN, Maine (WABI) - What do a birthday and books have in common? A little girl from Glenburn’s mission to help others.

Eliana just turned four and she loves to read.

For her birthday, she organized a book drive and set up a Little Free Library with support from her family.

Eliana and her family set up this Little Free Library outside their home.
With help from Spencer’s Ice Cream in Bradley and cash donations, around $300 was raised to support Literacy Volunteers of Bangor.

The non-profit is dedicated to helping adults with their reading skills.

Eliana explained, “I raised some money. I like books, and I want other people to have books too.”

Local artist paints Little Free Library in Glenburn.
“It’s really heartening to think that somebody is thinking about something they love which is a connection to literacy and helping others who may be struggling with that," Mary Marin Taylor, Executive Director of Literacy Volunteers of Bangor, said.

The money Eliana raised will help the non-profit with its goal of launching mobile learning applications.

Taylor says that will help meet people’s needs while adapting to this pandemic.

You can find more information about Literacy Volunteers of Bangor, including ways to volunteer, on their website.

This Glenburn girl sure knows how to celebrate her 4th birthday with family and friends during COVID. Eliana and her...

Posted by Literacy Volunteers of Bangor on Thursday, September 10, 2020

