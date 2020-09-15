Freezer shortage update, head to Cherryfield to fill need

CHERRYFIELD, Maine (WABI) - We want to update you on a freezer shortage story we brought you recently

If you are in need, perhaps a drive to Washington County could help.

Amid the pandemic, there’s been a run on freezers as more people stock up on food.

It’s at the point they have become extremely hard to come by in Maine.

According to Glen Wilbur, the owner of Glen Wilbur Furniture in Cherryfield, they just got a shipment of 30 chest freezers...

But if things stay the same - they won’t be around for long.

“I’ve had people come from Enfield, Lincoln, Midway they’ve come from all over down here,” said Wilbur. “So you know as long as they last, I don’t know how long that last if this gets out. But these ones just came Monday morning.”

His store is open Monday through Saturday.

