Advertisement

Freezer shortage update, head to Cherryfield to fill need

Glen Wilbur Furniture in Cherryfield just got a shipment of 30 chest freezers...
Freezers in short supply, but not for one store in Cherryfield
Freezers in short supply, but not for one store in Cherryfield
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHERRYFIELD, Maine (WABI) - We want to update you on a freezer shortage story we brought you recently

If you are in need, perhaps a drive to Washington County could help.

Amid the pandemic, there’s been a run on freezers as more people stock up on food.

It’s at the point they have become extremely hard to come by in Maine.

According to Glen Wilbur, the owner of Glen Wilbur Furniture in Cherryfield, they just got a shipment of 30 chest freezers...

But if things stay the same - they won’t be around for long.

“I’ve had people come from Enfield, Lincoln, Midway they’ve come from all over down here,” said Wilbur. “So you know as long as they last, I don’t know how long that last if this gets out. But these ones just came Monday morning.”

His store is open Monday through Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing

Updated: moments ago
State officials provide coronavirus situation report with information about daily data with regard to cases in Maine.

News

WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
State officials provide coronavirus situation report with information about daily data with regard to cases in Maine.

Coronavirus

Maine CDC reporting 18 new cases; one new death

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
A person from Somerset County is the latest person to die with coronavirus, according to the Maine CDC.

News

Man who killed Maine sheriff’s deputy seeks appeal of conviction, sentence

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Lawyers for Williams argue he didn't receive a fair trial or sentencing

Latest News

News

Memorial event planned for date of deadly Farmington explosion

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Due to COVID concerns, anyone who attends is asked to please stay inside their vehicle.

Coronavirus

Four Rumford paper mill employees test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The spokeswoman said all 640 employees at the mill will be tested for the virus.

Crime

Man accused of showing gun to couple in Rockland, threatening them for not wearing masks

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joy Hollowell
Kibitz was released on personal recognizance bail.

News

E Waste Event Saturday in Bangor

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joy Hollowell
Challenger Learning Center of Maine accepting donations this Saturday in exchange for getting rid of unwanted electronics

News

Island Falls barn destroyed by blaze

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Fire damages Island Falls home

News

Former CEO of Maine Tourism Industry dies of heart attack

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Fogg was 54 years old.