Free pesticide disposal, pre-registration required

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

Thanks to an annual program run by state agencies, you can get rid of unwanted pesticides for free.

But you do have to sign up to do so.

Unusable pesticides like weed killers and bug killers will be collected at sites in Presque Isle, Bangor, Augusta and Portland.

Unregistered drop-offs are not allowed.

The deadline for registration is October 9th.

You can register and find more information by clicking here.

Click on obsolete pesticide collection.

