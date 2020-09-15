Four Rumford paper mill employees test positive for COVID-19

RUMFORD, Maine (WMTW)

Four employees at the ND Paper mill in Rumford have tested positive for the coronavirus, a company spokeswoman said.

The company learned of the positive tests over the weekend.

Officials notified employees and the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The spokeswoman said all 640 employees at the mill will be tested for the virus.

She also said the Maine CDC has assigned an epidemiologist to the mill.

The mill, which makes paper and pulp, is still operating, according to the spokeswoman.

The company said there has been a mask mandate at the mill since May.

ND Paper has three other mills, and cases have also been reported at its mill in Wisconsin.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.