Advertisement

Four Rumford paper mill employees test positive for COVID-19

Rumford mill
Rumford mill(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUMFORD, Maine (WMTW)

Four employees at the ND Paper mill in Rumford have tested positive for the coronavirus, a company spokeswoman said.

The company learned of the positive tests over the weekend.

Officials notified employees and the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The spokeswoman said all 640 employees at the mill will be tested for the virus.

She also said the Maine CDC has assigned an epidemiologist to the mill.

The mill, which makes paper and pulp, is still operating, according to the spokeswoman.

The company said there has been a mask mandate at the mill since May.

ND Paper has three other mills, and cases have also been reported at its mill in Wisconsin.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Maine CDC reporting 18 new cases; one new death

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
A person from Somerset County is the latest person to die with coronavirus, according to the Maine CDC.

National

Americans worry politics will rush vaccine

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
The race to come up with a safe and effective coronavirus vaccine is underway, but the true hurdle could be getting people to get vaccinated, according to a new poll.

Coronavirus

Virus brings Mexican toilet paper to US

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Demand for toilet paper has been so high during the pandemic that in order to keep their shelves stocked, retailers are buying up foreign toilet paper brands, mostly from Mexico.

Coronavirus

‘Certified young person’ Paul Rudd teams up with N.Y. Gov. Cuomo for mask-wearing PSA

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN staff
The PSA features Rudd, who is 51, dressed up in a bright yellow hoodie with sweatpants.

Coronavirus

Paul Rudd helps Gov. Cuomo send mask PSA

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The PSA features Rudd, who is 51, dressed up in a bright yellow hoodie with sweatpants.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump defies virus rules as ‘peaceful protest’ rallies grow

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Democratic governors and local leaders have urged the president to reconsider the events, warning that he’s putting lives at risk. But they have largely not tried to block the gatherings of thousands of people, which Trump and his team deem “peaceful protests” protected by the First Amendment.

National Politics

Trump hosts indoor event with few masks, no social distancing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
President Donald Trump defies warnings from health experts and continues to hold indoor campaign events amid the coronavirus pandemic.

National

US faces triple health challenge in fall amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Health experts say the threats include the upcoming flu season, colder weather that drives people indoors and increases risk of spread and outbreaks as more students return to school.

National

Nevada company fined for COVID-19 violations after hosting Trump rally

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
The six violations, including seating arrangements failing to allow for social distancing and an event causing more than 50 people to gather, resulted in a $3,000 fine.

National

Hurricane Sally closing in on the Gulf

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
Hurricane Sally is gaining strength as it heads toward the Gulf Coast.