Former CEO of Maine Tourism Industry dies of heart attack
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A former C-E-O of the Maine Tourism Industry died.
According to his obituary, Chris Fogg, passed away from a heart attack.
Fogg served as the chief executive officer of the Maine Tourism Association from 2015 to January 2020.
Visiting hours are scheduled from 6:00 p.m. to 8 p.m. this Friday at Plummer Funeral Home in Augusta.
Fogg was 54 years old.
Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.