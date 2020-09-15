Advertisement

Former CEO of Maine Tourism Industry dies of heart attack

By WABI News Desk
Sep. 15, 2020
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A former C-E-O of the Maine Tourism Industry died.

According to his obituary, Chris Fogg, passed away from a heart attack.

Fogg served as the chief executive officer of the Maine Tourism Association from 2015 to January 2020.

Visiting hours are scheduled from 6:00 p.m. to 8 p.m. this Friday at Plummer Funeral Home in Augusta.

Fogg was 54 years old.

