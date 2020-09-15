Advertisement

Facebook group helps Hermon Boy Scout earn Pet Merit Badge

James was given his badge at a ceremony in Hermon, Monday night.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - A Hermon boy scout has earned his Pet Merit Badge

We caught up with James Raleigh at his Court of Honor Ceremony in Hermon Monday night to see him show off his new badge.

Back in April, James wasn’t able to put on a pet show as part of his badge because social distancing measures were thrown into the mix.

James and his mom Michelle took to social media and created the Facebook group ‘Quarantine Pet Show.’

The group now has more than 1,000 members.

James said he’s proud of what he’s accomplished, but more importantly, he enjoyed creating a fun outlet for people all around the world.

“This is one of those things where people can socialize. However, introverts can also get in on it too because they don’t have to be face to face talking to people. It’s not only the fact of completing it’s the fact of knowing that I’ve created this place for people to show off their pets," Raleigh explained.

Even though James has earned his badge, he says the Facebook group will stay.

You can find Quarantine Pet Show by clicking here.

He hopes people will continue to make others smile with their pet pictures.

