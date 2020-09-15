Advertisement

E Waste Event Saturday in Bangor

Challenger Learning Center of Maine offering safe drop off for old electronics
(KOLO)
By Joy Hollowell
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Pondering what to do with that old printer?

The Challenger Learning Center of Maine can take it off your hands this Saturday.

The non-profit again offering its E-Waste drop off.

The fundraiser runs from 8 a.m. until Noon on Saturday, September 19th..

Folks can drop off old computer monitors and printers, televisions, fax machines, scanners, laptops and other electronics.

There is a suggested donation of $10 for the first item and $5 for each additional items.

Social distancing procedures will be in place.

For more information including what electronic items won’t be accepted, log onto https://www.astronaut.org/

