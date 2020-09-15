Don’t wait and be late; Election officials urge voters to get squared away

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Don’t wait until the last minute.

Election officials are urging folks who want to vote absentee and by mail to get their requests in now.

Take care of your voter registration now, don’t wait until election day even if you do plan on heading to the polls.

If you’d like a mailed absentee ballot, request it now.

5,400 absentee ballots have already been requested. In the last presidential election there were 8,000 total absentee ballots requested.

Election officials do expect absentee ballot requests to greatly exceed that.

The sooner you mail in your completed absentee the better.

Election officials say DO NOT HOLD ON TO IT.

They say they have full faith in the U.S. Postal Service and our system here in Maine but sending things back early will help everyone.

This year in Bangor, officials are hoping to help out even more with extended hours for in-person absentee voting at the Cross Insurance Center.

“We’re going to have extra hours for people to get in and vote in person if they don’t want to utilize the mail. We also have our drop box and throughout the state of Maine in different communities, people are getting those drop boxes too,” says Lisa Goodwin, Bangor City Clerk.

Early voting at the Cross Insurance Center will start on October 13th and last through the 30th.

They’ll be open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

If you have any questions about voter registration, absentee voting or the election, contact your local clerks office.

