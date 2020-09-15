Advertisement

DI-S and Camden Hills change decisions on some fall sports, Sumner remains cancelled

By Eric Gullickson
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Some area schools have updated their decisions on fall sports. Sumner Memorial school board maintained its decision to cancel fall sports last night. We spoke to the Superintendent about why, after the initial cancellation.

“Feeling was pretty strong that we can’t put safety measures in place that would protect our students, our coaches, our employees as well as our school communities,” says RSU 24 Superintendent Michael Eastman.

Deer Isle-Stonington has decided it will hold soccer after all. That is according to its athletic Facebook page. Camden Hills has protested hard and will now hold interscholastic golf and cross country. But all other fall sports, like 4-time defending state champion girls soccer, will be intramural.

