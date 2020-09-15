Advertisement

Deaths linked to Millinocket area wedding COVID-19 outbreak increase to 7

Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW)

The Maine CDC said Tuesday that there are now seven deaths linked to the COVID-19 outbreak involving a wedding and reception in the Millinocket area last month.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said the two new deaths are at the Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center in Madison.

None of the seven people who have died attended the wedding.

State health officials said a staff member at Maplecrest attended the Aug. 7 wedding, which led to the outbreak at the facility.

Shah said in total, there have been 39 cases of coronavirus at Maplecrest and six deaths. The number of cases increased by 11 on Monday after a round of retesting of residents.

Shah said there have been 176 cases associated with the wedding, which includes the outbreak at Maplecrest and another outbreak at the York County Jail.

