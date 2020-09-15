Deaf Culture Week proclamation

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Janet Mills has issued a proclamation designating Deaf Culture Week in Maine, beginning on Sunday.

As an early kick-off, the Commission for the Deaf, Hard of Hearing and Late Deafened will hold its 29th annual Award Ceremony and Tea this Thursday.

Seven people will be honored with awards for their contributions to Deaf culture in the state.

The event will happen virtually, from 2 to 4 in the afternoon.

Even though its virtual, space is limited.

Email Nancy.A.Winter@maine.gov to reserve your spot.

