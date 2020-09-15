Castine woman’s book ‘Corona Island’ helps children understand virus

CASTINE, Maine (WABI) - A Castine woman has a new children’s book that aims to help understand the coronavirus...



Penobscot Bay Press has recently published Corona Island.



Author Johanna Sweet originally wrote the story for her four grandchildren.



At the start of the pandemic, they all had to be separated and only saw each other by video chat.



She wanted something that would help explain the situation.



Her story has some stir-crazy kids who find themselves on a mysterious island.

“It’s an attempt to take an abstract entity that children are afraid of and turn into something concrete that they can confront and defeat,” said Sweet. “The way they do it is through kindness and supporting one another, courage, sacrifice.”



“We were delighted because we think in these times which are just nuts for all of us that this could help parents dealing with the subject with their children,” said Editor Caroline Spear.



They say the book is a great read aloud for kids 5 and up.



The hope is to get it into Maine schools.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.