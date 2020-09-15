Advertisement

CARES Act to come to the aid of Maine’s rail line to Boston

The Downeaster runs from Boston to Brunswick daily
The Downeaster runs from Boston to Brunswick daily(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Federal CARES Act money will pay for improvements to the passenger rail system that connects Maine to Boston.

The $2.1 million is slated for the Northern New England Passenger Rail Authority, which operates the Downeaster.

The Downeaster runs from Boston to Brunswick daily and is running at limited capacity due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins, who is the chair of the transportation appropriations subcommittee, says the money will help the Downeaster make improvements that enhance safety, efficiency and reliability.

Maine has had more than 4,900 cases of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic, which has disrupted numerous industries in the state.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Northern Light Health Foundation responds to data breach

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The breach occurred in May of 2020.

News

Bangor City Council tackles packed agenda

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Bangor City Councils met over Zoom Monday night.

News

Glenburn girl sets up Little Free Library, raises money for Literacy Volunteers of Bangor

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
Eliana and her family raised around $300 for the non-profit.

News

Facebook group helps Hermon Boy Scout earn Pet Merit Badge

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The group now more than 1,000 members.

Latest News

Community

MMA freshmen make their traditional welcome plunge

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
Spectators were allowed to join virtually this year to avoid large crowds due to coronavirus.

News

Shortage of poll workers across the country; not in Bangor

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
Because of coronavirus concerns, many of them are backing out for their health and safety.

News

Election mailers causing concern for some Mainers

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Confusion and concern are centering around pieces of mail Mainers have been getting leading up to the election.

News

First jury trial in Maine since pandemic delayed due to coronavirus concerns

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
An adversarial witness in the case has potentially been exposed to COVID-19.

News

Man found guilty of killing Somerset County Sheriff Deputy will have his appeal on Tuesday

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The man convicted of killing a Somerset County Sheriff's Deputy will have his appeal heard by Maine's highest court Tuesday.

Entertainment

Nite Show with Dan Cashman resumes taping at Gracie Theatre

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Joy Hollowell
The Nite Show return to Gracie Theatre in Bangor but with noticeable changes due to COVID-19