Bargain hunt and help your community at the same time Saturday

(WABI)
By Emily Tadlock
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Are you looking to spice up your home or that dorm room you just moved into?

The Bangor Kiwanis Club can help.

They will be holding their Annual Yard Sale this Saturday at Beal College.

You can bargain hunt from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Organizer say there are lots of furniture pieces that can go for a very reasonable price.

What’s more, buying that found treasure will help your local community.

“This yard sale benefit so many different things that we do in the community. This year, our community had a great outreach of things that were needed and one of the things that we did this winter we were able to help people provide laptops for children that needed those,” says Lara Clark, President Elect of the Bangor Kiwanis Club.

Money raised from the yard sale will help with community projects like that including building a new playground on the Bangor waterfront.

Safety is of course a top priority.

Masks will be required.

They will be provided if you don’t have one.

