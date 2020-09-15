’Bangor Rocks’ Saturday sessions underway for the fall

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The Maine Academy of Modern Music is hosting its “Bangor Rocks” program this fall, with some help from the Bangor Parks and Recreation Department.

Parks and Rec donated the use of the city’s PAL building for academy students to use for its Saturday jam sessions.

The building allows musicians to remain six feet apart and also provides a safe pace for them to store their instruments during the week.

Bangor Rocks had a session last Saturday and will meet every Saturday for as long as they can.

“What we do is meant to be done in person, together," said Jason Stewart, Program Coordinator for Bangor Rocks. "I mean, sure, we can function online and we can get a lot of great work done, but getting back in the room is really where it’s at. I mean, I swear you could see their smiles poking out from the sides of their masks.”

For more information or to register for the Bangor Rocks program, go to maineacademyofmodernmusic.org.

