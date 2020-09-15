Advertisement

’Bangor Rocks’ Saturday sessions underway for the fall

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The Maine Academy of Modern Music is hosting its “Bangor Rocks” program this fall, with some help from the Bangor Parks and Recreation Department.

Parks and Rec donated the use of the city’s PAL building for academy students to use for its Saturday jam sessions.

The building allows musicians to remain six feet apart and also provides a safe pace for them to store their instruments during the week.

Bangor Rocks had a session last Saturday and will meet every Saturday for as long as they can.

“What we do is meant to be done in person, together," said Jason Stewart, Program Coordinator for Bangor Rocks. "I mean, sure, we can function online and we can get a lot of great work done, but getting back in the room is really where it’s at. I mean, I swear you could see their smiles poking out from the sides of their masks.”

For more information or to register for the Bangor Rocks program, go to maineacademyofmodernmusic.org.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Maine crisis centers getting a boost in funding

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Several organizations throughout Maine are getting a boost in funding to support rape crisis centers and assist victims of domestic violence.

Ap

Maine court to expedite ruling on ranked voting referendum

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The court heard arguments Tuesday on whether the Maine GOP collected enough signatures to force a “People's Veto” referendum a state law extending the voting system used in congressional races to presidential elections.

News

Deaf Culture Week proclamation

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brittany McHatten
The event will happen virtually, from 2 to 4 in the afternoon.

News

Don’t wait and be late; Election officials urge voters to get squared away

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
Election officials are urging folks who want to vote absentee and by mail to get their requests in now.

Latest News

Community

Bargain hunt and help your community at the same time Saturday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
The Bangor Kiwanis Club will be holding their Annual Yard Sale this Saturday at Beal College.

News

Two men facing charges after drug bust in Augusta

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
It happened Monday afternoon around 2:30 at an Augusta apartment.

News

Police recover body of missing man from Addison

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Authorities say Beauregard was found inside.

News

Freezer shortage update, head to Cherryfield to fill need

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Glen Wilbur Furniture in Cherryfield just got a shipment of 30 chest freezers...

Coronavirus

Pandemic highlights importance of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
We spoke with experts at Acadia Hospital in Bangor who say it’s important to know the warning signs.

News

UMaine music students, band members “masked, mitigated and distanced”

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
UMaine has ordered special cloth bags to replace the trash bags they're using now