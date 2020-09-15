Bangor City Council tackles packed agenda
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Bangor City Councilors tackled a packed agenda on Monday night at their city council meeting.
Councilors passed a resolution that will help replace some of the city’s fire department radios.
They also approved a resolve to appropriate more than $146,000 in grants from the state to continue a COVID-19 awareness campaign.
Councilors also approved a resolution that will replace seven aging buses.
