Bangor City Council tackles packed agenda

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Bangor City Councilors tackled a packed agenda on Monday night at their city council meeting.

Councilors passed a resolution that will help replace some of the city’s fire department radios.

They also approved a resolve to appropriate more than $146,000 in grants from the state to continue a COVID-19 awareness campaign.

Councilors also approved a resolution that will replace seven aging buses.

