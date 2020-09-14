Turner man returns to Maine to continue recovery after construction site accident

TURNER, Maine (WABI) -

A Turner man is back home in Maine, continuing to recover after being crushed by metal pilings while working at a bridge construction site on I-95 in Hampden.

An attorney representing 50-year-old Eric Jabbusch says he was recently released from a Massachusetts rehabilitation facility.

In July, several tons of metal piling fell off a truck as they were being loaded.

Jabbusch’s injuries left him blind.

Jabbusch was working for a Portland subcontractor hired as part of a Maine Department of Transportation project to replace several interstate bridges.

An OSHA investigation is underway and officials are working to determine what led to the incident.

The Jabbusch family has expressed their gratitude for the continued support from the community.

