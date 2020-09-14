Advertisement

Turner man returns to Maine to continue recovery after construction site accident

Eric Jabbusch’s injuries left him blind.
An OSHA investigation is underway and officials are working to determine what led to the incident.
An OSHA investigation is underway and officials are working to determine what led to the incident.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TURNER, Maine (WABI) -

A Turner man is back home in Maine, continuing to recover after being crushed by metal pilings while working at a bridge construction site on I-95 in Hampden.

An attorney representing 50-year-old Eric Jabbusch says he was recently released from a Massachusetts rehabilitation facility.

In July, several tons of metal piling fell off a truck as they were being loaded.

Jabbusch’s injuries left him blind.

Jabbusch was working for a Portland subcontractor hired as part of a Maine Department of Transportation project to replace several interstate bridges.

An OSHA investigation is underway and officials are working to determine what led to the incident.

The Jabbusch family has expressed their gratitude for the continued support from the community.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Maine finalizes groundbreaking Earned Paid Leave Law rules

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Maine Department of Labor adopts final rules for Earned Paid Leave Law

Coronavirus

Maine CDC reports largest increase of cases in Somerset and Androscoggin Counties

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
The total number of cases has now surpassed 4,900.

News

Five deaths now linked to Millinocket-area wedding COVID-19 outbreak, Maine CDC says

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Four of the deaths have been at the Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center in Madison.

News

Former Bangor City Councilor, Major General Nelson Durgin, passes away Friday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
The passing of Major General Nelson Eckley Durgin was announced Sunday night.

Latest News

Community

Cooperative Extension will host webinar on root cellaring

Updated: 4 hours ago
With colder temperatures approaching, the UMaine Cooperative Extension wants to make sure all that time spent gardening this summer doesn't go to waste.

News

Getting to the ‘root’ of root cellaring with UMaine Extension

Updated: 4 hours ago
Root cellaring is a low-energy, low-cost way to store crops

News

Crews respond to structure fire in Bangor

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
We will update this story as information becomes available.

News

Multiple employees test positive for COVID-19 at Whole Foods in Portland

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Multiple employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at Whole Foods Market in Portland.

News

7th Annual Blue Lives Matter Softball Tournament Held in Sidney

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Ryan Mains
The tournament was held this year to honor and raise money for Mikael Nunez, who lost his leg after being struck by a car earlier this year.

News

Saint Dominic Academy closes Lewiston campus after one student tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Saint Dominic Academy announced today that their Lewiston campus will be closed on Monday after a student has tested positive for COVID-19.