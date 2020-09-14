Shortage of poll workers across the country; not in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Polling places across the country are experiencing shortages of volunteers for election day.

Older people over the age of 60 are typically the population that volunteers most.

But because of coronavirus concerns, many of them are backing out for their health and safety.

Bangor City Clerk Lisa Goodwin says they are fortunately not having that issue as of yet.

She says they have roughly 45 individuals who have stepped up to help out on election day.

“We’ve had to almost double the amount of people we are utilizing because we are splitting our voting into two different sections at the Cross Center. So, we have half the people are going to vote in the arena and the other half are going to vote in the ballroom. So, you still need the same number of people checking in and doing those jobs but in two different spots. So, we’ve actually had to add on more people,” says Goodwin.

Goodwin says they are still taking volunteer names in Bangor in case they have others who need to drop out.

According to Goodwin, many smaller towns in Maine are struggling to find poll workers for election day.

She says city clerks are providing appropriate PPE for workers.

If you’d like to help you can reach out to your local clerk’s office.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.