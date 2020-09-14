PCHC celebrates two year milestone of Infusion Center

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

The PCHC Infusion Center in Bangor is marking two years in the community.

Officials say patients here typically see a much lower cost than infusion treatments at hospitals.

That can save them hundreds of dollars at a time.

We’re told after two years of doing business in Bangor, the cost-savings for patients and insurance companies is more than $2.3 million.

Lori Dwyer, President and CEO of PCHC told us, “The more patients we can serve and we do have capacity to serve more patients the more we can help in terms of savings to the system. Most importantly for the lives of those patients, improving their quality of life and really leveling the playing field in terms of access to these really high cost medications.”

For more information about the infusion center visit https://pchc.com/services/infusion/

