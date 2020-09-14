Nite Show with Dan Cashman resumes taping at Gracie Theatre

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Fans of The Nite Show will notice some familiar settings later this month.

The late night talk show with Dan Cashman is returning to its home base of the Gracie Theatre on the campus of Husson University in Bangor for the first time since March.

Until now, Cashman has featured scaled back editions of the show mostly filmed from his basement.

The new Nite Show set will feature fewer chairs and a spread out house band.

But the most noticeable change will be an absence of a live audience.

“Which is going to feel very odd," says Dan Cashman, host of The Nite Show." People that watch our show regularly know I tell my jokes sometimes and there’s absolutely no laughter. Now that’s gonna be the case every show so it’s going to be a little weird but we’re going to soldier through.”

The taping of The Nite Show from Gracie Theatre will take place on Wednesday.

It will air Saturday night, September 26th on WABI at 11:30 p.m.

