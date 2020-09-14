Advertisement

Nite Show with Dan Cashman resumes taping at Gracie Theatre

Noticeable changes to studio set due to coronavirus
(WABI)
By Joy Hollowell
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Fans of The Nite Show will notice some familiar settings later this month.

The late night talk show with Dan Cashman is returning to its home base of the Gracie Theatre on the campus of Husson University in Bangor for the first time since March.

Until now, Cashman has featured scaled back editions of the show mostly filmed from his basement.

The new Nite Show set will feature fewer chairs and a spread out house band.

But the most noticeable change will be an absence of a live audience.

“Which is going to feel very odd," says Dan Cashman, host of The Nite Show." People that watch our show regularly know I tell my jokes sometimes and there’s absolutely no laughter. Now that’s gonna be the case every show so it’s going to be a little weird but we’re going to soldier through.”

The taping of The Nite Show from Gracie Theatre will take place on Wednesday.

It will air Saturday night, September 26th on WABI at 11:30 p.m.

http://www.theniteshowmaine.com/

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man found guilty of killing Somerset County Sheriff Deputy appealing conviction

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The man convicted of killing a Somerset County Sheriff's Deputy will have his appeal heard by Maine's highest court Tuesday.

News

Election mailers

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Confusion and concern are centering around pieces of mail Mainers have been getting leading up to the election.

Healthy Living

Cement helps Skowhegan woman heal from spinal fracture

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joy Hollowell
Skowhegan woman finds relief from debilitating spinal fracture pain in form of balloons and cement

News

Skowhegan woman shares story of spinal fracture healing through Balloon Kyphoplasty

Updated: 2 hours ago
Karen Lake was bedridden and in severe pain after falling and fracturing her spine in December. She is now active again thanks to an outpatient procedure done at a Bangor practice.

Latest News

Healthy Living

PCHC celebrates two year milestone of Infusion Center

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ryan Munn
Officials say patients here typically see a much lower cost than infusion treatments at hospitals.

News

Turner man returns to Maine to continue recovery after construction site accident

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Eric Jabbusch’s injuries left him blind.

News

Maine finalizes groundbreaking Earned Paid Leave Law rules

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Maine Department of Labor adopts final rules for Earned Paid Leave Law

Coronavirus

Maine CDC reports largest increase of cases in Somerset and Androscoggin Counties

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
The total number of cases has now surpassed 4,900.

News

Five deaths now linked to Millinocket-area wedding COVID-19 outbreak, Maine CDC says

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Four of the deaths have been at the Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center in Madison.

News

Former Bangor City Councilor, Major General Nelson Durgin, passes away Friday

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
The passing of Major General Nelson Eckley Durgin was announced Sunday night.