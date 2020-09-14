New Camden-Rockport Middle school welcomes students for the first time

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The new Camden-Rockport Middle school opened it’s doors to students for the first time on Monday.

Superintendent Maria Libby says 85 to 90 percent of students are returning in person with the rest opting for remote learning.

“Everybody walking into he building was masked so you can’t really see all their expressions or emotions." said Libby. "I think students are excited to be in a new school building and a lot of students I spoke to are simply excited to come back to school.”

“Everyone’s a little nervous, everyone has trepidation but the kids were happy to see us." said school librarian Christina Young. "We were really happy to see the kids. The kids were happy to see each other. So it was kind of a celebration”

The opening had been delayed by a week while safety precautions were finalized and more desks were installed.

It’s been six months since Camden-Rockport students were in school.

Santanah Dodd dropped off her eighth grader and told us she was satisfied with the precautions the school has taken.

“I think the teachers have done a great job trying to coordinate with the parents and making sure that everybody is comfortable.”

Landscaping work around the new school is still underway.

