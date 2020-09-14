MMA freshman make their traditional welcome plunge

CASTINE, Maine (WABI) -The new freshman class at Maine Maritime Academy got a refreshing welcome to campus.

By taking a 40-foot plunge yesterday into frigid waters off the “State of Maine.”

The tradition in Castine originally started as a training exercise for coast guard students.

Now, they invite all the freshmen to join the jump.

The college president encourages them to take the plunge by volunteering first.

Spectators were allowed to join virtually this year to avoid large crowds due to coronavirus.

Staff say it’s a bonding experience for the new students and one they’ll never forget.

