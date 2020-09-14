Advertisement

Man found guilty of killing Somerset County Sheriff Deputy appealing conviction

Last September, 32-year-old John Williams was found guilty of murdering Corporal Eugene Cole in 2018.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 14, 2020
PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - The man convicted of killing a Somerset County Sheriff’s Deputy will have his appeal heard by Maine’s highest court Tuesday.

Attorneys for Williams will tell the Maine Supreme Judicial Court that during the trial, an in-court demonstration of the shooting was prejudicial to the jury.

They also claim Williams didn’t waive his Miranda rights when he was arrested and his confession to authorities was not made voluntarily, so it shouldn’t have been used in the trial.

Maine’s highest court will hear the case over remote video conference at 8:30am.

