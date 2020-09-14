Maine finalizes groundbreaking Earned Paid Leave Law rules

Augusta, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s Earned Paid Leave Law goes into effect on January 1st.

It applies to businesses with more than 10 employees.

Workers can earn one hour of paid leave for every 40 hours worked, capped at 40 hours annually. They must give employers reasonable notice.

Employees must work for 120 days or more to be eligible.

Seasonal industries are the exception, as defined by the statute.

The Department of Labor held 10 public listening sessions last fall to help finalize the rules. There was also a virtual public hearing and written comments submitted.

The MDOL’s Bureau of Labor Standards will enforce the law.

Governor Mills signed the Earned Paid Leave Law in May of 2019.

For more information, you can log onto https://www.maine.gov/labor/

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.