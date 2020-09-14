Advertisement

Maine CDC reports largest increase of cases in Somerset and Androscoggin Counties

11 new cases are being reported in both counties
By Emily Tadlock
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - There are now 42 new cases of coronavirus in the state according to the Maine CDC.

The total number of cases has now surpassed 4,900.

530 cases are active. That’s an increase of 29 since yesterday.

There were 11 new recoveries over night. 86 percent of Mainers who have had the virus have recovered.

There are no new deaths. That total remains 136.

The county breakdown reveals the largest increase of cases is in Androscoggin and Somerset Counties.
The county breakdown reveals the largest increase of cases is in Androscoggin and Somerset Counties. They both had an increase of 11 cases overnight. Androscoggin County now has 58 active cases, Somerset County has 26.

York County cases increased by 10. The total there is nearing 1,000

For a complete look at the state’s data you can visit the Maine CDC website.

