Getting to the ‘root’ of root cellaring with UMaine Extension

Final webinar in summer gardening series set for September 28th
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic many people put a renewed focus on gardening.

With colder temperatures approaching, the University of Maine Cooperative Extension wants to make sure all that effort doesn’t go to waste. Their summer gardening webinar series wraps up later this month with a session on root cellaring.

A release provided by UMaine says the following: “'Root Cellaring: A Cheap and Easy Method for Preserving Your Harvest,' led by UMaine Extension Professional Jason Lilley, will cover the ideal storage conditions for most of our crops, and how to create those various conditions throughout most households. While the talk will touch on specialized outbuilding structures for root cellaring, the focus will be on cheap and simple modifications to your garden or areas of your homes to optimize produce storage length and quality.”

The webinar will begin at noon on Monday, September 28th and last about an hour.

Registration is required. You can do so here.

The webinar is free, but a $5 donation is suggested.

