Gas prices down slightly in northern New England

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) -

Gas prices have dropped slightly in northern New England during the last week.

The latest GasBuddy.com survey released Monday shows New Hampshire gas prices went down 2 cents in the past week, averaging $2.09 a gallon.

Maine’s prices fell a penny, averaging $2.20 a gallon. In Vermont, prices went down less than a penny, to $2.15 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.17.

The national average is down 0.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 38.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

