Foxcroft Academy athletes excited to start fall practice, share about overcoming COVID-19 positive athletes

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - Fall high school sports practices officially got underway today around the state. Keeping athletes COVID-19 free is the focus. Foxcroft Academy knows the challenge better than most.

“Understand all the guidelines they are putting on. I am just so thankful we can have some type of season you know,” says Foxcroft senior field hockey player Ava Rayfield, “Our senior year, we won states last year, we have been thinking about this group. It’s kind of sad, we probably won’t have that opportunity, but I’m just so thankful we are able to play other teams.”

“Everyone is ready to play. We’re excited to have a season,” says Foxcroft boys soccer senior captain Barrett Knapp, “Everyone here believes we can, and should, have one.”

A big statement as they get back fall practice. Foxcroft faced the challenge of COVID-19 positive athletes this summer.

“Right away we shut down,” says Knapp, “Just told everyone to stay safe and keep healthy.”

“People close to us had it. It was surprising at first,” says Rayfield, "Make sure it doesn’t happen again. I think we did a good job of keeping it low and making sure it didn’t spread. "

While soccer and field hockey teams are preparing for action, football teams around the state are hoping they will get their chance too.

“Whatever decision they made we would have to accept it and move forward,” says Foxcroft senior football player Logan Martin, “Football or not we had to keep working. In this case they moved it to the spring.”

They have the option to compete in 7 on 7 touch football in the fall.

“7 on 7 is fun,” says Martin, “It’s a chance to fly around, catch some footballs, and score some touchdowns.”

Spring ball is a big hope for Logan Martin. He wrote about how the sport has made a difference in all aspects of his life. A letter that went viral in Maine.

“Opening up about something like that hopefully others can do the same. After that, obviously a lot of people opened up about their stuff,” says Martin, “Mental health is not something to joke about, it’s something that is serious. It has been serious for me my whole teenage life. I just wanted to share that with the people.”

