Former Bangor City Councilor, Major General Nelson Eckley Durgin, passes away Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The passing of Major General Nelson Eckley Durgin was announced Sunday night.

According to the Bangor Daily News, 83-year-old Durgin died in his home on Friday.

Born in Oxford, Maine, Durgin served in the Maine Air National Guard for 35 years and was appointed the state’s Adjutant General from 1991 until 1995.

Durgin then became the Executive Director and Administrator of the Phillips-Strickland House, an assisted living facility in Bangor. He was also a Bangor City Councilor and served on the Board of Directors for St. Joseph Hospital.

Senator Susan Collins released a statement on his passing that in part reads: “He was a leader of such integrity who was dedicated to serving others, a quality that defined his entire life.”

Due to COVID-19, a public celebration of Durgin’s life has not yet been planned.

