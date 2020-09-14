Advertisement

Focus on racial equity recommended by commission for Maine lawmakers

maine state house
maine state house(wabi)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A state commission released a report urging lawmakers to focus on racial equity when deliberating on legislation.

The Permanent Commission on the Status of Racial, Indigenous and Maine Tribal Populations was created last year.

Members have analyzed more than 400 active bills in the legislature through the lens of racial equity.

46 of those pending bills were highlighted as having potential to combat disparities and injustice.

They stressed that racial equity should be carefully considered in all legislation.

“We can reverse the course and make sure that not another generation has to fight against against inhumane and unjust institutions.” said Chair Rep. Rachel Talbot Ross, Democratic state lawmaker from Portland.

“The rest of society will only walk forward in a good way if all of these vulnerable groups are supported and empowered and uplifted and treated with justice.” said Maulian Dana, Penobscot Nation Tribal Ambassador.

The report covers topics such as incarceration, health, unemployment, poverty, basic rights and needs, education and tribal sovereignty.

You can read the full report here.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man found guilty of killing Somerset County Sheriff Deputy appealing conviction

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The man convicted of killing a Somerset County Sheriff's Deputy will have his appeal heard by Maine's highest court Tuesday.

Entertainment

Nite Show with Dan Cashman resumes taping at Gracie Theatre

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Joy Hollowell
The Nite Show return to Gracie Theatre in Bangor but with noticeable changes due to COVID-19

News

Election mailers

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Confusion and concern are centering around pieces of mail Mainers have been getting leading up to the election.

Healthy Living

Cement helps Skowhegan woman heal from spinal fracture

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joy Hollowell
Skowhegan woman finds relief from debilitating spinal fracture pain in form of balloons and cement

Latest News

News

Skowhegan woman shares story of spinal fracture healing through Balloon Kyphoplasty

Updated: 2 hours ago
Karen Lake was bedridden and in severe pain after falling and fracturing her spine in December. She is now active again thanks to an outpatient procedure done at a Bangor practice.

Healthy Living

PCHC celebrates two year milestone of Infusion Center

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ryan Munn
Officials say patients here typically see a much lower cost than infusion treatments at hospitals.

News

Turner man returns to Maine to continue recovery after construction site accident

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Eric Jabbusch’s injuries left him blind.

News

Maine finalizes groundbreaking Earned Paid Leave Law rules

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Maine Department of Labor adopts final rules for Earned Paid Leave Law

Coronavirus

Maine CDC reports largest increase of cases in Somerset and Androscoggin Counties

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
The total number of cases has now surpassed 4,900.

News

Five deaths now linked to Millinocket-area wedding COVID-19 outbreak, Maine CDC says

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Four of the deaths have been at the Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center in Madison.