Focus on racial equity recommended by commission for Maine lawmakers

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A state commission released a report urging lawmakers to focus on racial equity when deliberating on legislation.

The Permanent Commission on the Status of Racial, Indigenous and Maine Tribal Populations was created last year.

Members have analyzed more than 400 active bills in the legislature through the lens of racial equity.

46 of those pending bills were highlighted as having potential to combat disparities and injustice.

They stressed that racial equity should be carefully considered in all legislation.

“We can reverse the course and make sure that not another generation has to fight against against inhumane and unjust institutions.” said Chair Rep. Rachel Talbot Ross, Democratic state lawmaker from Portland.

“The rest of society will only walk forward in a good way if all of these vulnerable groups are supported and empowered and uplifted and treated with justice.” said Maulian Dana, Penobscot Nation Tribal Ambassador.

The report covers topics such as incarceration, health, unemployment, poverty, basic rights and needs, education and tribal sovereignty.

You can read the full report here.

