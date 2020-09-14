Advertisement

Election mailers causing concern for some Mainers

According to the Secretary of State’s Office, nearly 120,000 Mainers have already requested absentee ballots for the November election.
Confusion and concern are centering around pieces of mail Mainers have been getting leading up to the election.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Mail urging people to register to vote or vote absentee has raised some eyebrows around the state.

Information included in the documents has some wondering about where they’re coming from and why.

TV5 found some answers.

“Multiple mailers will show up at individuals house or sometimes they are getting absentee applications for folks that haven’t lived in the house in a number of years,” said Rob Glover, Associate Professor of Political Science at the University of Maine. “Probably what’s happening there is they have an old version of the voter file.”

The Voter Participation Center and Center for Voter Information are sending at least 1.2 million voter registrations and vote by mail applications.

“There’s nothing suspicious about this,” explained Maine’s Secretary of State Matt Dunlap. “There is no scam involved. It’s an organization that is trying to do some good work but unfortunately they are using old data and that is caused a lot of heartache for folks.”

Dunlap says that those who can access the state’s voter file is limited.

“It has to be a candidate, a party, if you were part of an issue campaign you can get a copy of the voter file or an approved research center,” he explained. “We think it maybe some old defunct campaign that may have sold them their copy to pay off some campaign that we don’t know. They won’t tell us. There is nothing illegal about it but we get a lot of complaints about it.”

“Thoughts that perhaps this is underhanded or concerns about, is this legal,” said Glover. “This is perfectly legal.”

“If they have any concerns about it they should just throw it away or shred it,” said Dunlap.

And, keep your local election staff in mind.

“You should only submit one absentee ballot request,” said Glover. “All of our town clerks and town offices are going to be extremely busy and when you submit multiple requests it’s just additional work that they need to do. They shouldn’t have any concerns about the integrity of the election. They should have any concerns that this is something illegal or underhanded going on. This is pretty typical campaign election year stuff.”

That number is expected to climb to almost a half million.

