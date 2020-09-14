Clear & Chilly Tonight, Bright & Cool Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A large ridge of high pressure currently centered over the Northern Great Lakes Region will move east and the control the weather across Maine the next couple of days. The high will bring Maine a mainly clear sky tonight and as the gusty wind of earlier today continues to die off the temps across Maine will fall quickly later this evening, with some patchy frost likely by daybreak tomorrow, especially across the valleys north and west of the Bangor Region. If you have tender vegetation you may want to cover it tonight, especially if you are in a low-lying area that sees early frosts.

The ridge of high pressure will bring Maine and the rest of New England sunny and somewhat cooler than normal temperatures tomorrow, with high temps across our area ranging from the upper 50s to mid 60s. Tomorrow night will be another clear and cool night, with low temps running in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

On Wednesday a south to southwest breeze will develop across Maine as the high slides off the coast just to our south. The combination of the southerly breeze and a good deal of sunshine will push the high temps Wednesday into the mid 60s to low 70s, which is seasonable for this time of year. A moisture starved cold front will bring Maine some scattered showers Thursday, with near normal temps. As the cold front moves off to our east a large dome of Canadian high pressure will begin to build towards New England Friday. The high will likely bring a partly to mostly sunny sky and cooler than normal temps to our area later Friday through the weekend.

Tonight: Clear, a diminishing northwest breeze to under 10 mph, with patchy frost possible and low temps in the mid 30s to low 40s.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a northwest breeze under 10 mph and high temps in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a south to southwest breeze between 10 and 20 mph and high temps in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Thursday: Variably cloudy, breezy, with scattered showers possible and high temps in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Friday: Parly to mostly sunny, with high temps in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with high temps in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

