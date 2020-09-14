Breezy, Highs Mainly In The 60s This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’ll see mostly sunny skies this afternoon as high pressure builds in from the Great Lakes Region. Strong low pressure to our northeast and strong high pressure to our west will produce a gusty northwest wind across the state today. The northwest wind will average 10-20 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible throughout the day. Temperatures will top off in the 60s to low 70s for most spots, warmest along the coast and coolest north where a few spots may even stay in the upper 50s. Clear skies and light winds will make for a chilly night tonight. Temperatures will drop back to the 30s to near 40° for most locales. We could see some patchy frost by daybreak across northern areas especially in the colder valleys.

High pressure will give us a beautiful day Tuesday with sunshine and temperatures in the low to mid-60s for highs. High pressure will slide to our south and east on Wednesday. This will usher some milder air into the region for midweek. We’ll see a few more clouds around on Wednesday as a warm front lifts to our north and a cold front approaches from the west. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies Wednesday with highs in the mid-60s to low 70s. It should be fairly breezy Wednesday too with strong high pressure to our east and the cold front approaching from the west. On Thursday, the cold front will move into the state during the afternoon giving us a chance for a few afternoon showers. It will be a bit milder Thursday ahead of the front with temperatures in the 60s to around 70° across the north and low to mid-70s elsewhere. We may see showers linger into Friday morning depending on how quickly the cold front pushes offshore. However, any lingering showers Friday morning are expected to move out early and give way to brightening skies as the day wears on. Temperatures will be cooler behind the cold front Friday with highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Rest of Today: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs between 62°-72°, coolest north (some upper 50s possible). Northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Tonight: Clear and chilly. Patchy frost possible in the colder valleys north. Lows between 32°-42°. Light north/northwest wind.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs between 58°-67°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH becoming west.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy and a bit milder. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. A few afternoon showers possible. Highs in the mid-60s to near 70° north and low to mid-70s elsewhere.

Friday: Morning showers possible then brightening skies. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

