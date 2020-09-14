Advertisement

Anti-inflammatory drug may shorten COVID-19 recovery time

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A drug company says that adding an anti-inflammatory medicine to a drug already widely used for hospitalized COVID-19 patients shortens their time to recovery by an additional day.

Eli Lilly announced the results Monday from a 1,000-person study sponsored by the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. The result have not yet been published or reviewed by independent scientists.

The study tested baricitinib, a pill that Indianapolis-based Lilly already sells as Olumiant to treat rheumatoid arthritis, the less common form of arthritis that occurs when a mistaken or overreacting immune system attacks joints, causing inflammation. An overactive immune system also can lead to serious problems in coronavirus patients.

All study participants received remdesivir, a Gilead Sciences drug previously shown to reduce the time to recovery, defined as being well enough to leave the hospital, by four days on average. Those who also were given baricitinib recovered one day sooner than those given remdesivir alone, Lilly said.

Lilly said it planned to discuss with regulators the possible emergency use of baricitinib for hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

It would be important to know how many study participants also received steroid drugs, which have been shown in other research to lower the risk of death for severely ill, hospitalized COVID-19 patients, said Dr. Jesse Goodman, former U.S. Food and Drug Administration chief scientist now at Georgetown University who had no role in the study.

Figuring out how to best use the various drugs shown to help “is something we’re going to have to work at,” he said.

___

The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Massive 'corpse flower' causes stink, attracts crowd in Calif.

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
The Titan Arum, commonly known as the corpse flower, is causing a stink in Roseville.

News

Turner man returns to Maine to continue recovery after construction site accident

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Eric Jabbusch’s injuries left him blind.

National

Dismay as huge chunk of Greenland’s ice cap breaks off

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
An enormous chunk of Greenland’s ice cap has broken off in the far northeastern Arctic, a development that scientists say is evidence of rapid climate change.

National

Big Ten vote expected on restarting football

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
Leaders of the member universities met over the weekend to discuss health and safety.

National

As Sally chugs to coast, Gulf residents get ready

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Storm-weary Gulf Coast residents rushed to finish last-minute preparations Monday as Tropical Storm Sally chugged slowly through warm Gulf waters. Forecasters predicted landfall as a hurricane.

Latest News

News

Maine finalizes groundbreaking Earned Paid Leave Law rules

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Maine Department of Labor adopts final rules for Earned Paid Leave Law

National

Cruz urges Department of Justice to investigate Netflix film ‘Cuties’

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, wants the Department of Justice to investigate Netflix over the film “Cuties.”

Coronavirus

Maine CDC reports largest increase of cases in Somerset and Androscoggin Counties

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
The total number of cases has now surpassed 4,900.

National

OPEC cuts oil demand forecasts, BP sees ‘peak oil’ in 2020s

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
OPEC cut its estimates for world oil demand by 400,000 barrels a day for both this year and next.

National

OPEC secretary general talks about COVID's economic impact

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
OPEC's Secretary General Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo says the global economic recovery is anemic despite $20 trillion dollars of stimulus spending.