Five deaths now linked to Millinocket-area wedding COVID-19 outbreak, Maine CDC says

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Center for Disease Control said Monday that five deaths are now linked to the COVID-19 outbreak associated with an August 7th wedding in the Millinocket area.

Four of the deaths have been at the Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center in Madison, which has had a coronavirus outbreak linked to the wedding.

State health officials have said that a staff member at the facility attended the wedding.

The wedding outbreak is also linked to an outbreak at the York County Jail where more than 80 cases have been reported as of last week. There have been no deaths have been associated with that outbreak.

The Maine CDC said as of its last update on Thursday that there were a total of 161 cases of coronavirus linked to the wedding.

