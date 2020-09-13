Saint Dominic Academy closes Lewiston campus after one student tests positive for COVID-19

LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - Saint Dominic Academy announced Sunday that their Lewiston campus will be closed on Monday after a student has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to school officials, any student that may have had close contact with the student who tested positive will now quarantine for 14 days.

The families of those students have been contacted individually.

All school families were also notified of the situation via email on Sunday.

School officials say they have been in contact with the Maine CDC and closed the campus out of an abundance of caution.

Custodial services have already disinfected and sanitized all areas of campus to ensure a safe and healthy environment for the return of students and staff members.

