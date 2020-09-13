Advertisement

Multiple employees test positive for COVID-19 at Whole Foods in Portland

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - Multiple employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at Whole Foods Market in Portland.

According to a spokesperson with the company.

The spokesperson did not specify how many employees have tested positive or when the cases were confirmed.

Just that during the time between the beginning of the pandemic to the present, they have had positive cases at that store.

Whole Foods Market released a statement that in part reads:

“The safety of our Team Members and customers is our top priority...We address any confirmed diagnosis in our stores with a comprehensive action plan that includes enhanced cleaning and contact tracing.”

For now the Portland Whole Foods remains open.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Crews respond to structure fire in Bangor

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
We will update this story as information becomes available.

News

7th Annual Blue Lives Matter Softball Tournament Held in Sidney

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ryan Mains
The tournament was held this year to honor and raise money for Mikael Nunez, who lost his leg after being struck by a car earlier this year.

News

Saint Dominic Academy closes Lewiston campus after one student tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Saint Dominic Academy announced today that their Lewiston campus will be closed on Monday after a student has tested positive for COVID-19.

Community

13th Annual Brewer Day Car Show helps raise money for local boy scouts

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
Organizers say they had masks and sanitizer and strategically placed the cars to allow for social distancing.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Maine CDC reports 31 new cases; one new death

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
501 cases are active, an increase of 13 since Saturday.

Coronavirus

Saint Joseph’s College shifts to remote learning, following positive COVID-19 cases on campus

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Saint Joseph’s College in Standish will begin a study-in-place program starting Monday, following the detection of nine positive cases on campus.

Community

Volunteers clean up beautiful Ellsworth brook

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 2:29 PM EDT
|
By Emily Tadlock
Volunteers grabbed their gloves and trash bags for Ellsworth’s Annual Card Brook Cleanup.

Coronavirus

Additional coronavirus cases linked to Sanford area funeral and reception

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 1:32 PM EDT
|
By Emily Tadlock
There are now ten cases being linked to that service and reception.

Coronavirus

Maine CDC reports 45 new coronavirus cases; one new death

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 1:23 PM EDT
|
By Emily Tadlock
There are now 4,834 total cases statewide.

News

5th Annual Ride for Sarah’s House Held in Charleston

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 11:58 AM EDT
|
By Ryan Mains
The ride is to raise money for Sarah's House, a cancer treatment center that provides housing for families of patients during a difficult time.