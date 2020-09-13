Multiple employees test positive for COVID-19 at Whole Foods in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - Multiple employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at Whole Foods Market in Portland.

According to a spokesperson with the company.

The spokesperson did not specify how many employees have tested positive or when the cases were confirmed.

Just that during the time between the beginning of the pandemic to the present, they have had positive cases at that store.

Whole Foods Market released a statement that in part reads:

“The safety of our Team Members and customers is our top priority...We address any confirmed diagnosis in our stores with a comprehensive action plan that includes enhanced cleaning and contact tracing.”

For now the Portland Whole Foods remains open.

