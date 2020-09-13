Maine CDC reports 31 new cases; one new death

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A woman in her 80s from Somerset County is the latest individual to die with coronavirus, according to the Maine CDC.

The death toll now stands at 136.

The Maine CDC is reporting 31 new cases of coronavirus in the state.

Two of the cases have yet to be classified.

There are now 4,863 total cases in Maine.

501 cases are active, an increase of 13 since Saturday.

Active cases are the highest they’ve been since July.

4,226 people have recovered.

Looking at cases by county, York County, once again has the largest increase of cases.

There are 11 new cases there.

Cumberland County cases went up by 10.

The total there is now 2,251.

Lincoln County cases increased by two -- three cases are active there.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.