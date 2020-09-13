Advertisement

Increasing Clouds & Breezy Today

By Ryan Munn
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An area of low pressure is located just to our east. It will continue to push east, away from Maine throughout the morning and afternoon as an area of low pressure approaches from the west. Skies will start out mostly sunny but clouds will increase throughout the day. It will be on the breezy side with gusts upwards of 30 mph this afternoon. Highs today will run in the 60s to near 70 degrees. The cold front will pass the state tonight, as it does so, a shower or two is possible, best chance will be across the north. Otherwise, mainly cloudy skies and a relatively mild night with lows in the mid 50s to low 60s.

The clouds associated with the cold front that will pass the state Monday morning. During the afternoon we will see mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s across the region. A strong high pressure system will still be in control for the day on Tuesday with lots of sunshine expected statewide. Highs will run in the low to mid 60s. Wednesday will feature mostly sunny skies for much of the southern half of the state with more clouds north. There’s also the chance for a few showers across the north as well. Highs will top out in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Even milder on Thursday with variably cloudy skies as a cold front approaches the state. A few late day showers are possible as well. Highs will run in the 70s.

Today: Sunshine to start with increasing clouds for the afternoon. A few showers possible at night. Highs will run in the upper 60s to low 70s. It will be breezy with winds south at 10-20 mph, gusts up to 30 mph.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy skies with a few showers possible. Lows will fall back to the mid 50s to low 60s. Winds south at 5-10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny and pleasant with low humidity. Highs will run in the upper 60s to low 70s south, cooler with 50s to mid 60s north.

Tuesday: Sunny skies and cooler across the state. Highs will top out in the 50s north, low to mid 60s south.

Wednesday: Lots of sunshine expected south, with more clouds north. Highs will top out in the 60s to near 70 degrees. A scattered shower is possible across the north as well.

Thursday: Variably cloudy skies and mild. A few late day showers possible. Highs will run in the 70s statewide.

