7th Annual Blue Lives Matter Softball Tournament Held in Sidney

SIDNEY, Maine (WABI) - Law enforcement agencies from all over the state came together for a yearly tradition and to help a brother in uniform.

It was the 7th annual Blue Lives Matter softball tournament, where police departments and their families played as teams against one another.

Teams had to pay to register, alongside an auction for bats, flags, and other prizes, with all proceeds going to the family of Mickael Nunez, a state trooper who lost his leg after being struck by a car during a chase earlier this year.

Officers who organized the event say it brings law enforcement around the state together and allows them to lend a helping hand.

“I think that any positive thing that we can get together to do, and show that law enforcement is supported amongst the community and obviously supporting a family that needs it is, any good opportunity to do that is great,” said Brittany Johnson, a detective in the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Department.

Over two dozen teams competed in this year’s tournament.

