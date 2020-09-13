Advertisement

13th Annual Brewer Day Car Show helps raise money for local boy scouts

Folks showed off their cars in hopes of winning a coveted handmade boy scout trophy.
Folks showed off their cars in hopes of winning a coveted handmade boy scout trophy.(Emily Tadlock)
By Emily Tadlock
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The 13th Annual Brewer Day Car Show was held today despite the pandemic.

Organizers say they had masks and sanitizer and strategically placed the cars to allow for social distancing.

The car show has gone from 64 cars in its first year to over 200 this year.

Food and good music by Rockin' Ron and the New Society Band had everyone in a good mood.

All the proceeds from the event goes to local boy scouts to help pay for camping trips and activities.

We spoke with some of the scouts who say they were thankful for the turnout.

Boy Scout Wyatt Cowan says, “Well, it’s definitely different than normal I would say. It’s quite odd to see a group of people after what feels like a whole year of not seeing much people at all.”

The scouts make the trophies for the event themselves.

They are handcrafted out of auto parts and welded together.

